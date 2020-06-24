FNE Podcast: SOFA School of Film Advancement: Nikolaj Nikitin and Oliver Baumgarten Speak to Julaine Schulze about Creative Financing

SOFA helmers Nikolaj Nikitin and Oliver Baumgarten talk to Juliane Schulze about creativity in financial strategies, which was the focus of the second SOFA TALKS podcast of SOFA - School of Film Advancement. She talks about the pros and cons of planning projects in public private partnerships and searching for an investor during a crisis. This podcast is part of eVilnius, the Lithuanian SOFA workshop 2020, which took place from 15 to 19 June online this year. The project is supported by German Federal Foreign Office, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the EU, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Fundacja Współpracy Polsko-Niemieckiej and the Polish Film Institute.