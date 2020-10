BERLIN: The International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) is demanding that at least two percent of the EU billion EUR recovery fund go to the European cultural industry.

Christian Bräuer, President of CICAE, said in a statement about the crisis facing arthouse cinemas: "If effective immediate measures for our sector do not take effect soon, bankruptcies can be expected."

CICAE is advocating that, ideally, 4 percent of the European Recovery Fund resources go to the cultural and creative sector, which would be proportionate to the 4.2 percent EU GDP and 8.7 m jobs in the sector.