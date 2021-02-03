FESTIVALS: Georgian/French Beginning Wins 2021 Trieste FF

TRIESTE: The Trieste Prize for Best Film at the 32nd Trieste Film Festival went to the Georgian/French film Beginning by Dea Kulumbegashvili. Three films received special mentions in the category.

The festival gave its Eastern Star award for a figure who builds bridges between Eastern and Western Europe to Serbian actor Miki Manojlovic, best known for his work in films by Emir Kusturica, and who was appointed president of Film Center Serbia in 2009.

The following prizes were awarded at the conclusion of the festival on 30 January 2021.

Best Film:

Beginning (Georgia, France)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture / O.F.A.

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Special Mentions:

Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)

Directed by Visar Morina

My Morning Laughter (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Altertise

Supported by Film Center Serbia

So She Doesn’t Live (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Faruk Lončarević

Produced by Faruk Lončarević, Rusmir Efendić

Alpe Adria Cinema Prize for Best Documentary:

Acasă My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

Osiride Brovedan Foundation Award for Best Short Film:

Beyond the Day (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Special Mention:

Goads (Greece)

Directed by Iris Baglanca

Public Awards

Best Feature-Length Film:

Father / Oče / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) feature

Directed by Srđan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia), ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Coproduced by ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film

Best Documentary:

Towns of Glory (Russia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Dmitrij Bogoljubov

Best Short Film:

Love is Just a Death Away (Czech Republic)

Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová

CEI Award (Central European Initiative):

Father / Oče / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) feature

Directed by Srđan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia), ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Coproduced by ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film