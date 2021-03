EURIMAGES Supports 24 Films

STRASBOURG: The Council of Europe's Eurimages Fund awarded 5,822,000 EUR to 24 film projects at its 162nd meeting ending on 19 March 2021. The list of awarded projects included seven with participation from FNE partner countries.

Those seven projects include one documentary and one children’s film. The awards ranged in size from 69,000 EUR to 250,000 EUR.

The projects are:

Beanie (Slovenia, Luxembourg, Slovak Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović (Slovenia)

Produced by Senca Studio (Sloivenia), Wady Films (Luxembourg), Objectif (Slovakia), Studio Dim (Croatia)

Awarded: 205,000 EUR

Forever Hold Your Peace (Montenegro, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Adriatic Western (Montenegro), Analog Vision (Czech Republic), Sense Production (Serbia), Kinorama (Croatia), Krug Film (North Macedonia)

Awarded: 139,000 EUR

Kaymak (North Macedonia, Denmark, Bulgaria)

Directed by Milcho Manchevski

Produced by Banana Film (North Macedonia), Meta Film Rights (Denmark), Dare Film (Bulgaria)

Awarded: 180,000 EUR

Land of Sar (France, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Produced by Cinephage Productions (France), PPFP Ltd Skopje (North Macedonia), Zavod Petra Pan Film (SIovenia)

Awarded: 69,000

Documentary

Ordinary Failures (Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy)

Directed by Cristina Grosan (Hungary)

Produced by Xova Film (Czech Republic), Laokoon Cinema (Hungary), Rosamont (Italy)

Awarded: 250,000 EUR

Sisters (Latvia, Italy)

Directed by Linda Olte

Produced by Fenixfilm (Latvia), Albolina Film (Italy)

Awarded: 79,000 EUR

The Antique (Georgia, Russia, Croatia)

Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze

Produced by Cinetech (Georgia), Viva Films (Russia), Avantura / Embrio Productions (Croatia)

Awarded: 150,000 EUR