WIESBADEN: The 21st edition of goEast – Festival of Central and East European Film will be held online 20 – 26 April 2021. The festival is working with a VoD provider to make its films available to audiences in Germany and to accredited guests.

If allowed, the festival will screen the competition films in the cinema for the jury, as well as for a limited number of industry professionals and press representatives.

The festival’s main industry event is the East-West Talent Lab, which culminates in a pitching session for debut films. The festival will also present the Open Frame Award, for virtual reality and 360 degree projects.