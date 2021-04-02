FESTIVALS: goEast 2021 Announces Lineup

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time by Lili Horvát

WIESBADEN: Sixteen titles have been selected for the Competition for Central and Eastern European feature films and documentaries at the 21st edition of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film, which will be held physically and online 20-26 April 2021.

The programme includes 92 films. The Competition films will be made available online in cooperation with the VoD provider filmwerte.

Press screenings of the Competition films will take place in the DFF cinema in accordance with the current COVID-19 pandemic protection regulations of the state government of Hessen.

LINEUP:

Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia, Germany, France) Documentary

Directed by Marta Popivoda

How I Became a Partisan (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Documentary

Directed by Vera Lacková

In the Dusk (Lithuania, France, Serbia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Portugal)

Directed by Sharunas Bartas

Produced by Studio Kinema (Lithuania)

Coproduced by Kinoelektron (France), Biberche Productions (Serbia), Mistrus Media (Latvia), Sirena Film (Czech Republic), Terratreme (Portugal)

Suported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Latvian Film Centre, FR/PT - CNC Support for the Coproduction of a Franco-Portuguese Cinematographic Project

Life of Ivanna (Russia, Norway, Estonia, Finland) Documentary

Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano

The Last Ones (Estonia, Finland, Netherlands)

Directed by Veiko Õunpuu

Produced by Homeless Bob Production OÜ (Estonia)

Coproduced by Bufo (Finland), PRPL (the Netherlands)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Yle, and Lapland Film Commission and Creative Europe MEDIA

Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)

Directed by Lili Horvát

Produced by Poste Restante

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Bilesuvar (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Elvin Adigozel

Chupacabra (Russia)

Directed by Grigory Kolomytsev

Please Hold the Line (Austria) Documentary

Directed by Pavek Cuzuioc

Papier-mache (Russia)

Directed by Vitaly Suslin

Should the Wind Drop (France, Armenia, Belgium)

Directed by Nora Matrirosyan

Holy Father (Romania) Documentary

Directed by Andrei Dascalescu

Once Upon a Youth (Croatia) Documentary

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Germany, Latvia, Qatar)

Directed by Alina Gorlova

Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, UK)

Directed by Juja Dobrachkous

