FESTIVALS: goEast 2021 Announces Lineup

The programme includes 92 films. The Competition films will be made available online in cooperation with the VoD provider filmwerte.
Press screenings of the Competition films will take place in the DFF cinema in accordance with the current COVID-19 pandemic protection regulations of the state government of Hessen.
LINEUP:
Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia, Germany, France) Documentary
Directed by Marta Popivoda
How I Became a Partisan (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Documentary
Directed by Vera Lacková
In the Dusk (Lithuania, France, Serbia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Portugal)
Directed by Sharunas Bartas
Produced by Studio Kinema (Lithuania)
Coproduced by Kinoelektron (France), Biberche Productions (Serbia), Mistrus Media (Latvia), Sirena Film (Czech Republic), Terratreme (Portugal)
Suported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Latvian Film Centre, FR/PT - CNC Support for the Coproduction of a Franco-Portuguese Cinematographic Project
Life of Ivanna (Russia, Norway, Estonia, Finland) Documentary
Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano
The Last Ones (Estonia, Finland, Netherlands)
Directed by Veiko Õunpuu
Produced by Homeless Bob Production OÜ (Estonia)
Coproduced by Bufo (Finland), PRPL (the Netherlands)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Yle, and Lapland Film Commission and Creative Europe MEDIA
Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)
Directed by Lili Horvát
Produced by Poste Restante
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Bilesuvar (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Elvin Adigozel
Chupacabra (Russia)
Directed by Grigory Kolomytsev
Please Hold the Line (Austria) Documentary
Directed by Pavek Cuzuioc
Papier-mache (Russia)
Directed by Vitaly Suslin
Should the Wind Drop (France, Armenia, Belgium)
Directed by Nora Matrirosyan
Holy Father (Romania) Documentary
Directed by Andrei Dascalescu
Once Upon a Youth (Croatia) Documentary
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Germany, Latvia, Qatar)
Directed by Alina Gorlova
Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, UK)
Directed by Juja Dobrachkous
