02-04-2021

FESTIVALS: goEast 2021 Announces Lineup

    WIESBADEN: Sixteen titles have been selected for the Competition for Central and Eastern European feature films and documentaries at the 21st edition of goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film, which will be held physically and online 20-26 April 2021.

    The programme includes 92 films. The Competition films will be made available online in cooperation with the VoD provider filmwerte.

    Press screenings of the Competition films will take place in the DFF cinema in accordance with the current COVID-19 pandemic protection regulations of the state government of Hessen.

    LINEUP:

    Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia, Germany, France) Documentary
    Directed by Marta Popivoda

    How I Became a Partisan (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Documentary
    Directed by Vera Lacková

    In the Dusk (Lithuania, France, Serbia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Portugal)
    Directed by Sharunas Bartas
    Produced by Studio Kinema (Lithuania)
    Coproduced by Kinoelektron (France), Biberche Productions (Serbia), Mistrus Media (Latvia), Sirena Film (Czech Republic), Terratreme (Portugal)
    Suported by the Lithuanian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Latvian Film Centre,  FR/PT - CNC Support for the Coproduction of a Franco-Portuguese Cinematographic Project

    Life of Ivanna (Russia, Norway, Estonia, Finland) Documentary
    Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano

    The Last Ones (Estonia, Finland, Netherlands)
    Directed by Veiko Õunpuu
    Produced by Homeless Bob Production OÜ (Estonia)
    Coproduced by Bufo (Finland), PRPL (the Netherlands)
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Yle, and Lapland Film Commission and Creative Europe MEDIA

    Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)
    Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

    Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)
    Directed by Lili Horvát
    Produced by Poste Restante
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Bilesuvar (Azerbaijan, France)
    Directed by Elvin Adigozel

    Chupacabra (Russia)
    Directed by Grigory Kolomytsev

    Please Hold the Line (Austria) Documentary
    Directed by Pavek Cuzuioc

    Papier-mache (Russia)
    Directed by Vitaly Suslin

    Should the Wind Drop (France, Armenia, Belgium)
    Directed by Nora Matrirosyan

    Holy Father (Romania) Documentary
    Directed by Andrei Dascalescu

    Once Upon a Youth (Croatia) Documentary
    Directed by Ivan Ramljak

    This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Germany, Latvia, Qatar)
    Directed by Alina Gorlova

    Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, UK)
    Directed by Juja Dobrachkous

