FRANKFURT: FERA , the Federation of European Screen Directors, has announced that it will move its annual conference online and postpone its in-person gathering in Frankfurt to 11-13 May 2022.

More than 50 representatives of members from 26 countries gathered online on 1 December 2021 for the General Assembly meeting, to discuss recommendations on future FERA actions.

FERA was founded in 1980 to represent European film and TV directors at both the national and EU level. The latest gathering put an emphasis on stronger collective representation in the face of a changing industry.

Click HERE for the press release.