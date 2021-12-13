Triple Win for Quo Vadis, Aida? at European Film Awards

BERLIN: Bosnian film director Jasmila Žbanić scored the Best Director award for her harrowing and textured drama Quo Vadis, Aida? The film, a coproduction between Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Norway, Germany, Romania, and Turkey, was named Best European Film of 2021, and Jasna Đuričić won the European Actress award for her performance as a translator in war-torn Srebenica.

The film was also selected as one of the three finalists for the Lux Audience Award. It will now be subtitled into 24 languages and receive wide distribution across Europe.

Hungary saw multiple wins, with the ground-breaking director Márta Mészáros receiving the European Film Academy’s European Lifetime Achievement award. Márton Ágh won the European Production Design award for Natural Light, a coproduction from Hungary, Latvia, France, Germany, and Poland directed by Dénes Nagy. My Uncle Tudor, a coproduction between Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, and Moldova, directed by Olga Lucovnicova, won the European Short Film award.

The European Film Academy, comprised of 4,200 film professionals, presented the awards on 11 December 2021.

List of Winners:

European Film 2021:

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway, Turkey)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

European Comedy 2021:

Ninjababy (Norway)

Directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke

European Discovery 2021 – Prix FIPRESCI:

Promising Young Wioman (USA, UK)

Directed by Emerald Fennell

European Documentary 2021:

Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden,Norway

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

European Animated Feature Film 2021:

Flee

European Short Film 2021:

My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, Moldova)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

European Director 2021:

Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?

European Actor 2021:

Anthony Hopkins for The Father

European Screenwriter 2021:

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The Father

European Cinematography 2021:

Crystel Fournier for Greater Freedom (Austria, Germany)

European Editing 2021:

Mukharam Kabulova for Unclenching the Fists (Russia)

European Production Design 2021:

Márton Ágh for Natural Light (Hungary, Latvia, France, Germany, Poland)

Directed by Dénes Nagy

Produced by Campfilm

Coproduced by Mistrus Media (Latvia), Lilith Films, Propeller Film (Poland), ZDF/ARTE, Proton Cinema (Hungary)

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, Eurimages, the National Film Centre of Latvia

European Costume Design 2021:

Michael O’Connor for Ammonite (UK)

European Hair & Make-up 2021:

Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso and Antoine Mancini for Titane (France, Belgium)

European Original Score 2021:

Nils Petter Molvaer and Peter Brotzmann for Greater Freedom (Austria, Germany)



European Sound 2021:

Gisle Tveito and Gustaf Berger for The Innocents (Norway)

European Visual Effects 2021:

Peter Hjorth and Fredrik Nord for Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Produced by Go to Sheep

Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson

Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA

European Lifetime Achievement:

Márta Mészáros

European Achievement in World Cinema:

Susanne Bier

European Innovative Storytelling:

Steve McQueen for Small Axe (UK)

Eurimages Co-production Award 2021:

Maria Ekerhovd

EFA Young Audience Award 2021:

The Crossing (Norway)

Directed by Johanne Helgeland

European University Film Award 2021:

Flee

LUX European Audience Film Award nominees:

Flee

Great Freedom

Quo Vadis, Aida?