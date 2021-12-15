FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Sundance FF 2022

PARK CITY: The Hungarian feature film Gentle by László Csuja and Anna Nemes , and Romanian short film Love Stories on the Move by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu have been selected to compete at the Sundance Film Festival, whose hybrid 45th edition will take place in person and online 20-30 January 2022.

Gentle was produced by András Muhi and Gábor Ferenczy of FocusFox and supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary.

Love Stories on the Move / Prin oraș circulă scurte povești de dragoste by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu is the first film produced by the National University of Theatre and Film I. L. Caragiale, Bucharest (UNATC) to be selected for Sundance. The film also won the 3rd Prize in the Cinéfondation competition of the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

Love Stories on the Move is not the first Romanian short film to be selected for Sundance. In 2007 Radu Jude’s first short film The Tube with a Hat / Lampa cu căciulă received the Short Filmmaking Award, while in 2019 the animated short film The Call / Telefonul by Anca Damian participated in the animated short films programme.

In 2020, Radu Ciorniciuc’s debut documentary Acasă, My Home / Acasă was awarded the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography (Radu Ciorniciuc and Mircea Topoleanu) at Sundance.

Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu is currently pursuing her M.A. in Film Directing at the UNATC Bucharest.