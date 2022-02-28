UNIC Women's Cinema Leadership Programme Names IMAX and Vista Group Its 2022 Champions

BRUSSELS: The International Union of Cinemas ( UNIC ) has announced IMAX Corporation and Vista Group as principal sponsors of the fifth Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, and opened a call for mentors and mentees for its next 2022-23 edition, with the deadline for applications on 30 March 2022.

The programme is a 12-month cross-sector, international mentoring scheme for women in cinema exhibition, aimed at achieving a more diverse and inclusive cinema industry by giving talented, up-and-coming female professionals the opportunity to receive mentoring from top women executives.

“We are delighted to welcome IMAX and Vista Group as ‘Champions of UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme’. They share UNIC’s ambition to see more inclusion and diversity in the industry. This partnership will take the programme to the next level as we empower more female professionals to achieve leadership roles and realise their full potential. As alumni of the programme, we couldn’t have better ambassadors than Sarah Lewthwaite of Vista Group and Alessandra Pavan Bernacchi of IMAX. We are very grateful for their commitment,” said UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte.

The announcement was made on 28 February 2022.

Click HERE for more information.