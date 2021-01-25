Cinemas in Bucharest Re-Open

BUCHAREST: Cinemas in Bucharest are re-opening on 25 January 2020 together with theatres, restaurants and gambling facilities, as the rate of the Coronavirus infections dropped under 3 cases for 1,000 citizens.

Cinemas will operate at 30% of their capacity and will have to close at 9 pm.

Cinemas in Bucharest re-opened on 1 September 2020 after a halt of five months, and were closed again from 7 to 15 October 2020, and then since 20 October 2020, as the incidence rate of Coronavirus infections exceeded 3 cases for 1,000 citizens.

Cinemas in other towns closed down one by one as the rate of infections increased and on 9 November 2020 Cinema City, the biggest cinema operator in Romania, announced that it was shutting down all its cinemas until further notice.

Sibiu was the first Romanian city that opened its cinemas in 2021. After a one-month quarantine, which allowed the infection rate to drop from above 13% (the biggest rate in Romania) to below 3%, cinemas re-opened on 3 January 2021 and are currently working at 30% of their capacity.