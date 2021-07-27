FNE Podcast: Mihai Chirilov: Artistic Director: Transilvania International Film Festival

CLUJ-NAPOCA: FNE spoke to Mihai Chirilov, Artistic Director of the Transilvania Film Festival about the challenges of the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival which took place on site each year despite the COVID pandemic. The festival managed to screen more than 100 films in 2020 using outdoor venues throughout the town and discovering new locations. In 2021 the festival returned to traditional cinemas at 70% capacity and was able to invite many foreign guests and filmmakers including international dance star Sergei Polunin.