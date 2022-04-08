Adina Pintilie’s New Project to Represent Romania at La Biennale di Venezia

BUCHAREST: The project You Are Another Me - A Cathedral of the Body by the Romanian Berlinale Golden Bear winner Adina Pintilie is representing Romania at the 59th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia 2022, where it will open on 21 April 2022.

You Are Another Me - A Cathedral of the Body was closely developed with curators Cosmin Costinaș and Viktor Neumann, and it consists of a multi-channel film installation at the Romanian Pavilion, complemented by a VR extension, hosted by the New Gallery of the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research, as well as a public programme taking place over the course of the biennale.

This is a next stage in Adina Pintilie’s multi-platform research on the politics and poetics of intimacy and the body, initiated by the 2018 Berlinale Golden Bear winner Touch Me Not, produced by Romania’s Manekino Film in coproduction with RohFilm Productions Germany, PINK from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria’s Agitprop Ltd and France’s Les Films de l'Étranger.

The preview of the project will take place 20-22 April 2022, with the opening at the Romanian Pavilion, Giardini della Biennale, on 21 April 2022, and at the New Gallery of the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice on 22 April 2022. The exhibition will be open till 27 November 2022.

The protagonists are Hermann Müller, Dirk Lange, Christian Bayerlein, Grit Uhlemann, Laura Benson, Hanna Hofmann, some of whom were already cast in Touch Me Not. The DoP is George Chiper-Lillemark, who also lensed Touch Me Not. Bianca Oana, who produced Touch Me Not, is the creative producer. The Bucharest-based Augmented Space Agency provides the VR installation design, and German artist Martin Backhaus made the exhibition design.

You Are Another Me - A Cathedral of the Body is produced by the Manekino Cultural Association and it is organised by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). The project is coproduced by Romania’s Manekino Film and Avanpost, Snaporazverein (Switzerland) and the ARAC Romanian Contemporary Art Association, in collaboration with Eidotech (Germany) and in partnership with HKW Haus der Kulturen der Welt Berlin, Goethe-Institut Bukarest, Württembergischer Kunstverein Stuttgart, ARCUB, the UNATC National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” in Bucharest, CESI-Center of Excellence in Image Studies Bucharest, and Università Iuav di Venezia.