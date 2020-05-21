Streaming Platform Cinesseum to Show New Serbian Films Worldwide

In addition to the new films, Cinesseum has a wide catalogue of Serbian classics, starting from the 1960’s.
Cinesseum works on the principle of ticket sales - one ticket provides one screening of a film with the possibility to pause the film and resume viewing later.
The latest Serbian films and Serbian minority coproductions offered on Cinesseum include: Ajvar by Ana Maria Rossi, The Team / Ekipa by Marko Sopić; Gordan Kičić’s The Common Story / Realna priča; and Dana Budisavljević's The Diary of Diana B. / Dnevnik Diane Budisavljević, among others.