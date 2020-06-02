PRODUCTION: Radivoje Andrić’s Serbian/Croatian/Bulgarian How I Learned to Fly in Preproduction

BELGRADE: Radivoje Andrić is preparing to shoot How I Learned to Fly / Leto kad sam naučila da letim at the end of the summer. The Serbian/Croatian/Bulgarian coproduction received a 150,000 EUR grant from the Eurimages board.

A seemingly boring vacation with two old ladies turns into a life changing experience for 12 year old Sofia, as she kisses a boy, reunites with estranged family and faces mortality on an idyllic island in the Mediterranean.

The script penned by Ljubica Luković is based on Jasminka Petrović’s popular novel of the same title. The producers are Maja Popović and Milan Stojanović (Serbia’ SENSE Production), whereas the coproducers are Anikica Tilić Jurić (Croatia’s Kinorama) and Stefan Kitanov (Bulgaria’s Art Fest).

The production has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe and the SEE Cinema Network.

The shooting will take place on location on the island of Hvar (in Croatia) and in Belgrade.

Production Information:

Producer:

SENSE Production (Serbia)

Maja Popović This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Milan Stojanović This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Kinorama (Croatia)

Art Fest (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Radivoje Andrić

Scriptwriter: Ljubica Luković

DoP: TBA

Cast: TBA