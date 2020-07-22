Three More Major Film Festivals in Serbia Pushed Back to Later Dates

“We have finished our share of work, we have an exquisite programme, all the films have been agreed upon and sorted out into the programme segments. Once the epidemiological situation improves, we shall come up with a new date. We are certain that we shall provide our spectators with the opportunity to enjoy films under the moonlit sky, of course, by applying the prescribed prevention measures and social distancing”, Miroslav Mogorović, film producer and the programme director of the European Film Festival Palić, said in a statement.

“We are fully aware that our citizens, faced with all the challenges brought upon by this pandemic, really need not only this festival, but all other cultural contents which are possible to be organised under such circumstances”, Mogorović also said.

The new dates for all three festivals are to be announced soon.

As it was previously announced, the March Festival aka the Belgrade Documentary and Short Film Festival and Beldocs Festival in Belgrade were also postponed.