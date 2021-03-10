Media Move Acquires Serbian Thriller Loan Shark

BELGRADE: Berlin-based Media Move has acquired world sales rights for the Serbian thriller Loan Shark / Lihvar directed by Nemanja Ćeranić. The film is scheduled to have its national premiere in the spring of 2021.

The film follows a loan shark and ex-boxer now suffering from diabetes. At the age of 45, he is a man of the old ways, who is now learning that the times have changed.

Strahinja Madžarević penned the script. Loan Shark was lensed by Dušin Grubin. The main role is played by Dušan Petković and the cast includes Strahinja Blažić, Branko Vidaković, Milica Grujičić, Zlatan Vidović, Ivan Đorđević Džudi, Mladen Andrejević, Aleksandar Đurica, Tatjana Venčalovski, and Jovo Maksić.

Aljoša Ćeranić produced through Tracktor Film. In March 2020, the production had to stop after just one day of shooting due to the Covid-19 outbreak and it was resumed in June, making it the first Serbian film to be completely shot during the ongoing health crisis. The shooting took place in the Serbian town of Inđija.