FNE at FEST 2021: Oasis Wins 49th FEST in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Ivan Ikić’s Oasis / Oaza won the Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film in the Main Competition of the 49th FEST 2021, which wrapped officially on 16 May 2019. The festival awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by the Kombank Hall in Belgrade.

The largest and most popular film festival in Serbia was held in a traditional, physical format and it consisted this year of the following sections: Main Competition, Gala, FEST 49, FEST Focus, Intro FEST, FEST’s 50 and Special Screenings.

The festival was closed by the biographical documentary Kreka: Dreamcatcher / Kreka: Lovac na snove, produced by Centar Film, focusing on the renowned Serbian production designer Miljen Kljaković Kreka, one of the FEST 2021 recipients of the Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Main Competition:

Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film:

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA and Eurimages

Best Director:

Oskar Roehler for Enfant terrible (Germany)

Best Actress:

Lana Barić for Tereza 37 (Croatia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Produced by Focus Media

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Actor:

Nikola Đuričko for The Living Man / Živ čovek (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria)

Directed by Oleg Novković

Produced by Produkcija SALT

Coproduced by Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH (Germany) and The Chouchkov Brothers (BG)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Script:

Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo for Bad Tales (Italy, Switzerland)

Best Debut:

Ercan Kesal for You Know Him (Turkey, Serbia)

Produced by Ay Yapim (TR)

Coproduced by Living Pictures (RS), Poyraz Film (TR), Thalia Production (RS)

Supported by Film Center Serbia

The FEST Focus Award for Best Film in the FEST Focus Competition:

Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Produced by ICON production

Coproduced by Motion Picture Management and Cutare Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City and the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe

Politika Award for Best Serbian Film:

Loan Shark / Lihvar (Serbia)

Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić

Produced by Tracktor Film

Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region:

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Merlinka Award for Best Queer Film:

Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:

Puriša Đorđević

Rade Šerbedžija

Miljen Kljaković Kreka