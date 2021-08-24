FESTIVALS: The 56 Film Encounters Festival in Niš Presents Four National Premieres

The films that will meet Serbian audience for the first time are: Toma by Dragan Bjelogrlić, Don’t Bet on the Brits / Ne igraj na Engleze by Slobodan D. Pešić, Aleksandar od Jugoslavije by Zdravko Šotra and Bullets in Marseilles / Pucnji u Marseju by Gordan Matić.
The festival will close with the screening out of competition at the Summer Stage of the Niš fortress of the two first episodes of the new documentary/fiction TV series Defendent / Branilac, directed by Jelena Svetličić and coproduced by RTS and Up and Up, as well as of the biopic doc Big Time Actor / Glumčina, directed by Vladimir Ristić and produced by City Produkcija.
The festival is organised by the Culture Center of Niš.
LINEUP:
Toma (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić
Co-directed by Zoran Lisinac
Produced by Cobra Film and Minakord
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Don’t Bet on the Brits / Ne igraj na Engleze (Serbia)
Directed by Slobodan D. Pešić
Produced by Eden Rock Production
Aleksandar od Jugoslavije (Serbia)
Directed by Zdravko Šotra
Produced by United Media
Bullets in Marseilles / Pucnji u Marseju (Serbia)
Directed by Gordan Matić
Produced by Re-Kreativno dud, Krupni plan
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia
Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka (Serbia)
Directed by Milutin Petrović
Produced by This and That Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia, MEDIA Creative Europe
Living Man / Živ čovek (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Oleg Novković
Produced by Produkcija SALT
Coproduced by Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH and The Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center
Lihvar / Loan Shark (Serbia)
Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić
Produced by Tracktor Film
The Only Way Out / Jedini izlaz (Serbia)
Directed by Darko Nikolić
Produced by Stanković & sinovi, Telekom Srbija
Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe and Eurimages
Vikend sa ćaletom / Weekend With Pop (Serbia)
Directed by Miroslav Momčilović
Produced by Brigada, United Media
Get the Sky / Dohvati nebo (Montenegro)
Directed by Milutin Darić Daka
Produced by Podtun
Supported by Film Center Montenegro