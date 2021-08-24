FESTIVALS: The 56 Film Encounters Festival in Niš Presents Four National Premieres

BELGRADE: The 56 edition of the Film Encounters Festival / Filmski susreti is currently running in the city of Niš from 21 to 27 August 2021. The oldest feature film festival in Serbia has focused from the beginning solely on acting performances in national feature films and it showcases four national premieres this year.

The films that will meet Serbian audience for the first time are: Toma by Dragan Bjelogrlić, Don’t Bet on the Brits / Ne igraj na Engleze by Slobodan D. Pešić, Aleksandar od Jugoslavije by Zdravko Šotra and Bullets in Marseilles / Pucnji u Marseju by Gordan Matić.

The festival will close with the screening out of competition at the Summer Stage of the Niš fortress of the two first episodes of the new documentary/fiction TV series Defendent / Branilac, directed by Jelena Svetličić and coproduced by RTS and Up and Up, as well as of the biopic doc Big Time Actor / Glumčina, directed by Vladimir Ristić and produced by City Produkcija.

The festival is organised by the Culture Center of Niš.

LINEUP:

Toma (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić

Co-directed by Zoran Lisinac

Produced by Cobra Film and Minakord

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Don’t Bet on the Brits / Ne igraj na Engleze (Serbia)

Directed by Slobodan D. Pešić

Produced by Eden Rock Production

Aleksandar od Jugoslavije (Serbia)

Directed by Zdravko Šotra

Produced by United Media

Bullets in Marseilles / Pucnji u Marseju (Serbia)

Directed by Gordan Matić

Produced by Re-Kreativno dud, Krupni plan

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka (Serbia)

Directed by Milutin Petrović

Produced by This and That Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia, MEDIA Creative Europe

Living Man / Živ čovek (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria)

Directed by Oleg Novković

Produced by Produkcija SALT

Coproduced by Ostlicht filmproduktion GmbH and The Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Lihvar / Loan Shark (Serbia)

Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić

Produced by Tracktor Film

The Only Way Out / Jedini izlaz (Serbia)

Directed by Darko Nikolić

Produced by Stanković & sinovi, Telekom Srbija

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe and Eurimages

Vikend sa ćaletom / Weekend With Pop (Serbia)

Directed by Miroslav Momčilović

Produced by Brigada, United Media

Get the Sky / Dohvati nebo (Montenegro)

Directed by Milutin Darić Daka

Produced by Podtun

Supported by Film Center Montenegro