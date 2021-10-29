Days of Serbian Films in 26 Towns Around Serbia

BELGRADE: The programme Days of Serbian Films / Dani domaćeg filma, an initiative of Film Center Serbia , done in partnership with DOK Srbija , local cinemas and cultural centres, will take place in 26 cities and towns across Serbia on 28-29 October 2021.

Twelve Serbian documentaries, both long and short, will be screened around the country on 29 October 2021. The list of films includes awarded long documentaries such as Marta Popivoda’s Landscape of Resistance / Pejzaži otopora, Mladen Kovačević’s Merry Christmas, Yiwu / Srećan Božić, Jivu, and Marija Stojnić’s Speak So Can Hear You / Govori da bih te video.

This programme aims to promote domestic documentaries that have not had a wide cinema distribution and deserve to be seen. After the screening, viewers will have the opportunity to talk to members of the teams. Admissions are free of charge.

Two popular feature films widely distributed earlier in 2021 will be screened on 30 October 2021: The Only Way Out / Jedini izlaz directed by Darko Nikolić and produced by Stanković & sinovi in coproduction with Telekom Srbija, and Weekend With Pop / Vikend sa ćaletom directed by Miroslav Momočilović and produced by Brigada in coproduction with United Media. Admissions for this day cost only 0.85 EUR / 100 RSD.

The cities and towns which will host this programme are: Lazarevac, Zrenjanin, Vrbas, Beograd, Apatin, Lajkovac, Ivanjica, Gračanica, Vrnjačka Banja, Sopot, Prijepolje, Subotica, Niš, Blace, Bor, Arilje, Bačka Palanka, Kanjiža, Doljevac, Požarevac, Gornji Milanovac, Jagodina, Trstenik, Leskovac, Negotin and Loznica.