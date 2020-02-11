BRATISLAVA: The political thriller Scumbag / Sviňa, directed and produced by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann, set a new record for a Slovak film with 98,056 admissions and 633,047 EUR gross in its first weekend (6 - 9 February 2020). The film is a Slovak/Czech coproduction.
Scumbag tells the story of a country controlled by high-ranking criminals and people connected to politics, the mafia, the police and the courts. An addicted teenager vanishes from a special centre and tries to tell the police about forced sex and drugs. She seeks out a journalist, which starts to disentangle the octopus of crime, mafia and blackmailing.
The film is based on a book of the same name written by the well-known Slovak journalist Arpád Soltész, and it is a Slovak/Czech coproduction between Slovak CinemArt SK, Czech IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia.
CinemArt SK released the film in 80 Slovak cinemas.
The previous opening record was held by Peter Bebjak´s The Rift, which was released in January 2019 with 83,266 admissions in its openning weekend (262,588 overall) and 494,386 EUR gross.