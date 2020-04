BRATISLAVA: The Slovak Association of Independent Producers estimates that the Slovak audiovisual sector will suffer a decline of nearly 59 m EUR due to the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

The TV broadcasting industry is expected to see a downturn in the range of 48 to 67 m EUR. Cinemas would lose some 11 m EUR if theatres remain closed through the end of June 2020. Distribution and related services would account for another 19 m EUR in losses.

The complete statement and report can be seen HERE.