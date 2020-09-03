03-09-2020

FESTIVALS: Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2020 Announces Lineup and Slovak Premieres

The Painted Bird by Václav Marhoul The Painted Bird by Václav Marhoul

PIEŠŤANY: Nine feature films have been selected under the auspices of FIPRESCI for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 15th IFF Cinematik Piešťany. The festival will take place in the spa city of Piešťany from 10 to 15 September 2020.

The documentary competition of the festival, Cinematik.doc, will hold exclusive screenings of domestic films whose Slovak premieres were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These titles includes Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi directed by Jaro Vojtek, produced by MPhilms and coproduced by RTVS, and the experimental documentary FREM directed by Viera Čákanyová and produced by Hypermarket Film in coproduction with Punkchart films and the Czech Television, which premiered internationally at the 70th Berlinale. 

The opening film of the festival, a coproduction between Slovakia, Romania, the Czech  Republic and Ireland Servants / Služobníci directed by Ivan Ostrochovský,  will also have its premiere at the festival. The film was produced by Punkchart films in coproduction with the Slovak RTVS, Romania’s Point Film, Negativ from the Czech Republic, Ireland’s Film & Music Entertainment, Slovak LEV Design and sentimentalfilm

IFF Cinematik Piešťany will host the 11th edition of the international seminar and workshop Dox in Vitro, a platform for young documentary directors to explore new visions under the guidance of experienced tutors. 

Meeting Point Europe Competition: 

Fire Will Com / O que arde (Spain, France, Luxembourg)
Directed by Oliver Laxe  

Les Misérables ( France)  
Directed by Ladj Ly  

Beanpole / Dylda (Russia)  
Directed by Kantemir Balagov
Produced by Non-Stop Production

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Spain, Ethiopia, Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Miguel Llansó
Produced by Lanzadera Films, Alasti Kino and BiraBiro Films

And Then We Danced (Sweden, Georgia, France)
Directed by Levan Akin  
Produced by French Quarter Film, Takes Film, AMA Productions, RMV Film and Inland Film  

Bait (United Kingdom)
Directed by Mark Jenkin
Produced by Early Day Films  

The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen 
Coproduced by theCzech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS 
Supported by theCzech Film Fund, theSlovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, theMinistry of Culture of the Czech Republic, theSlovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency  

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho, South Africa, Italy)
Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
Produced by Urucu Media and Venice Biennale

Earth / Erde (Austria)
Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter
Produced by Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion
Coproduced by ORF, ZDF, 3Sat   

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

Everest – najťažšia cesta  
Directed by Pavol Barabáš

FREM  
Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi
Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Uctievači diabla  
Directed by Tomáš Davidov, Matej Šulc

The Golden Land / Zlatá zem  
Directed by Dominik Jursa

Život za divadlo  
Directed by Anna Grusková

