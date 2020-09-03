FESTIVALS: Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2020 Announces Lineup and Slovak Premieres

PIEŠŤANY: Nine feature films have been selected under the auspices of FIPRESCI for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 15th IFF Cinematik Piešťany . The festival will take place in the spa city of Piešťany from 10 to 15 September 2020.

The documentary competition of the festival, Cinematik.doc, will hold exclusive screenings of domestic films whose Slovak premieres were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These titles includes Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi directed by Jaro Vojtek, produced by MPhilms and coproduced by RTVS, and the experimental documentary FREM directed by Viera Čákanyová and produced by Hypermarket Film in coproduction with Punkchart films and the Czech Television, which premiered internationally at the 70th Berlinale.

The opening film of the festival, a coproduction between Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Ireland Servants / Služobníci directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, will also have its premiere at the festival. The film was produced by Punkchart films in coproduction with the Slovak RTVS, Romania’s Point Film, Negativ from the Czech Republic, Ireland’s Film & Music Entertainment, Slovak LEV Design and sentimentalfilm.

IFF Cinematik Piešťany will host the 11th edition of the international seminar and workshop Dox in Vitro, a platform for young documentary directors to explore new visions under the guidance of experienced tutors.

Meeting Point Europe Competition:

Fire Will Com / O que arde (Spain, France, Luxembourg)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

Les Misérables ( France)

Directed by Ladj Ly

Beanpole / Dylda (Russia)

Directed by Kantemir Balagov

Produced by Non-Stop Production

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Spain, Ethiopia, Estonia, Latvia)

Directed by Miguel Llansó

Produced by Lanzadera Films, Alasti Kino and BiraBiro Films

And Then We Danced (Sweden, Georgia, France)

Directed by Levan Akin

Produced by French Quarter Film, Takes Film, AMA Productions, RMV Film and Inland Film

Bait (United Kingdom)

Directed by Mark Jenkin

Produced by Early Day Films

The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Václav Marhoul

Produced by Silvescreen

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho, South Africa, Italy)

Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Produced by Urucu Media and Venice Biennale

Earth / Erde (Austria)

Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Produced by Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion

Coproduced by ORF, ZDF, 3Sat

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

Everest – najťažšia cesta

Directed by Pavol Barabáš

FREM

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Uctievači diabla

Directed by Tomáš Davidov, Matej Šulc

The Golden Land / Zlatá zem

Directed by Dominik Jursa

Život za divadlo

Directed by Anna Grusková