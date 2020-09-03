FESTIVALS: Cinematik Piešťany IFF 2020 Announces Lineup and Slovak Premieres

The documentary competition of the festival, Cinematik.doc, will hold exclusive screenings of domestic films whose Slovak premieres were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These titles includes Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi directed by Jaro Vojtek, produced by MPhilms and coproduced by RTVS, and the experimental documentary FREM directed by Viera Čákanyová and produced by Hypermarket Film in coproduction with Punkchart films and the Czech Television, which premiered internationally at the 70th Berlinale.
The opening film of the festival, a coproduction between Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Ireland Servants / Služobníci directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, will also have its premiere at the festival. The film was produced by Punkchart films in coproduction with the Slovak RTVS, Romania’s Point Film, Negativ from the Czech Republic, Ireland’s Film & Music Entertainment, Slovak LEV Design and sentimentalfilm.
IFF Cinematik Piešťany will host the 11th edition of the international seminar and workshop Dox in Vitro, a platform for young documentary directors to explore new visions under the guidance of experienced tutors.
Meeting Point Europe Competition:
Fire Will Com / O que arde (Spain, France, Luxembourg)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
Les Misérables ( France)
Directed by Ladj Ly
Beanpole / Dylda (Russia)
Directed by Kantemir Balagov
Produced by Non-Stop Production
Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Spain, Ethiopia, Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Miguel Llansó
Produced by Lanzadera Films, Alasti Kino and BiraBiro Films
And Then We Danced (Sweden, Georgia, France)
Directed by Levan Akin
Produced by French Quarter Film, Takes Film, AMA Productions, RMV Film and Inland Film
Bait (United Kingdom)
Directed by Mark Jenkin
Produced by Early Day Films
The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency
This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho, South Africa, Italy)
Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
Produced by Urucu Media and Venice Biennale
Earth / Erde (Austria)
Directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter
Produced by Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion
Coproduced by ORF, ZDF, 3Sat
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:
Everest – najťažšia cesta
Directed by Pavol Barabáš
FREM
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
Uctievači diabla
Directed by Tomáš Davidov, Matej Šulc
The Golden Land / Zlatá zem
Directed by Dominik Jursa
Život za divadlo
Directed by Anna Grusková