FESTIVALS: Šulík Film Bows at Warsaw FF

BRATISLAVA: The renowned Slovak director Martin Šulík will have the international premiere of his Slovak/Czech dramedy Man with Rabbit Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami at the 36th Warsaw Film Festival , which runs 9 – 18 October 2020.

Šulík once again employs his special brand of Slovak magic realism and uses his film to reflect on society – specifically, in this film, the changes that have occurred in the perception of art, the transformation of interpersonal relationships, value criteria and morality in the last decades. The main character, a writer, is a self-centered egoist who has thrown all his ideals away and makes compromises in his working, ethical and even private life. He decides to marry his much-younger pregnant girlfriend, and a phone call turns his world upside down.

„We wanted to shoot a comedy that allows us to look at the life of the main character from a distance without distorting it into a simplified scheme. We do not want to judge him and moralise at all. The source of humour should not just be merry replicas and anecdotes, but the consciousness of the interactions that the viewer will discover. Our ideal is Gogol´s laughter through tears,“ Šulík said.

The 28 days of filming took place in Bratislava and surrounding locations. Šulík completed filming in June 2019.

The estimated budget was 1.35 m EUR. The film received support of 450,000 EUR from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in 2018 and 180,000 EUR from the Czech Film Fund.

Man with Rabbit Ears is produced by Šulík´s company TITANIC s.r.o. and Rudolf Bierman´s In Film Praha and coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television. Local distribution will be handled by Bierman’s company Garfield.

The domestic release is scheduled for 5 November 2020.

Production Information:

Producers:

TITANIC s.r.o. (Slovakia)

In Film Praha (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

RTVS (Slovakia)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Martin Šulík

Scriptwriters: Martin Šulík, Marek Leščák

DoP: Martin Štrba

Edit: Marek Šulík

Cast: Miroslav Krobot, Táňa Pauhofová, Zuzana Krónerová, Zuzana Mauréry, Alexandra Borbély