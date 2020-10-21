FNE at Slovak Film Week 2020: Amnesty

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Jonáš Karásek’s second feature film Amnesty / Amnestie, focusing on the turbulent period around and right after the Velvet Revolution, is screening during the Slovak Film Week , running 20 – 26 October 2020. The film won six awards at the Slovak national Sun in a Net Awards .

The Slovak/Czech coproduction produced and co-written by Maroš Hečko was released in November 2019, on the 30th anniversary of the revolution that liberated then-Czechoslovakia from Soviet rule. It took in 300,000 EUR at the box office.

Amnesty follows three families from October 1989 to November 1990 on the backdrop of the revolution that brought down the totalitarian regime, the general pardon by the newly elected president Václav Havel, which was supposed to give people a new chance, and the violent rebellion in Leopoldov, a top security prison in Slovakia, where the film was partly shot.

The main characters are played by Juraj Bača, Natália Germani, Aňa Geislerová, Marek Vašut and Marek Majeský.

The film was produced by Hečko’s Azyl Production and coproduced by HomeMedia Production, the public broadcaster RTVS and the Czech endorfilm. It was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic. The total budget is 1.6 m EUR.

The film was presented at the Sofia Meetings coproduction market in March 2018.

The film was shot starting August 2018 in 35 days on location in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, including the actual prison in Leopoldov and the abandoned prison in Mladá Boleslav.

Production Information:

Producer:

Azyl Production (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

HomeMedia Production (Slovakia)

RTVS (Slovakia)

Endorfilm (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jonáš Karásek

Scriptwriters: Maroš Hečko, Beata Grünmannová, Marek Janičík

DoP: Tomáš Juríček

Music: Matúš Široký, Jozef Lupták, Aleš Březina

Editor: Matej Beneš

Cast: Juraj Bača, Natália Germani, Aňa Geislerová, Marek Vašut, Marek Majeský, Gregor Hološka, Jana Oľhová, Roman Luknár