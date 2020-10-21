FNE at Slovak Film Week 2020: Loli Paradicka

BRATISLAVA: Loli Paradicka, a tragicomedy by Slovak novelist/scriptwriter Vito Staviarsky along with his sons, director Richard Staviarsky and editor Juraj Staviarsky, and daughter, producer Marka Staviarska, is screening during the Slovak Film Week , running 20 – 26 October 2020.

The film had its premiere at Art Film Fest, where it screened in the Slovak Season section and won the Audience Award. It went on to bring in 760,000 EUR at the box office.

The film was produced by the family company Staviarsky and coproduced by the Slovak Radio and TV.

The unconventional East Slovak romance, described as a bittersweet love story between a legless fairground salesman and a gypsy who steals some of his sweets, was filmed in the summer of 2017. The romance is an unusual take on the Romany/Slovak relationship stories, that more often focus on serious aspects of the lives and cultural clashes between the divided communities.

The 175,000 EUR film was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. It was presented at the Works in Progress forum at Febiofest. It was released by distributor Forum Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staviarsky

Coproducer:

Slovak Radio and Television

Credits:

Director/writer: Richard Staviarsky, Vito Staviarsky

DoP: Lubor Marko

Editor: Juraj Staviarsky, Richard Staviarsky

Producer: Marka Staviarska

Cast: Michal Ilkanin, Kamilka Mitrasova, Michal Soltesz, Kveta Strazanova