FNE at Slovak Film Week 2020: Loli Paradicka

The film had its premiere at Art Film Fest, where it screened in the Slovak Season section and won the Audience Award. It went on to bring in 760,000 EUR at the box office.
The film was produced by the family company Staviarsky and coproduced by the Slovak Radio and TV.
The unconventional East Slovak romance, described as a bittersweet love story between a legless fairground salesman and a gypsy who steals some of his sweets, was filmed in the summer of 2017. The romance is an unusual take on the Romany/Slovak relationship stories, that more often focus on serious aspects of the lives and cultural clashes between the divided communities.
The 175,000 EUR film was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. It was presented at the Works in Progress forum at Febiofest. It was released by distributor Forum Film.
Production Information:
Producer:
Staviarsky
Coproducer:
Slovak Radio and Television
Credits:
Director/writer: Richard Staviarsky, Vito Staviarsky
DoP: Lubor Marko
Editor: Juraj Staviarsky, Richard Staviarsky
Producer: Marka Staviarska
Cast: Michal Ilkanin, Kamilka Mitrasova, Michal Soltesz, Kveta Strazanova