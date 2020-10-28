Slovak Historical Drama The Report to Be Released in USA

BRATISLAVA: The historical drama The Report / Správa directed by the acclaimed Slovak director Peter Bebjak is going to be released in the USA by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The Report is an adaptation of Alfréd Wetzler's book What Dante Didn't See, which tells the story of two young Slovak Jews, Alfréd Wetzler and Rudolf Vrba, who managed to escape from the Auschwitz concentration camp and smuggle a detailed report on its operation. The publication of the 32-page report on how the death camp worked was credited with helping to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

„The film is both heartbreaking and inspiring. Peter Bebjak crafted this film with great care both towards historical accuracy and the subjective experience of its central characters. The result is a gripping, visually inventive experience. We are honoured to be part of the story of this important film,“ said Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

„In addition to the USA, the film will be screened in seven other countries, including Great Britain, France, and Japan,“ said producer Rasťo Šesták.

This Slovak/Czech/German film was produced by Bebjak’s company D.N.A. Production with Rasťo Šesták as producer, and coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and Czech Television, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe and Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung.

The Slovak premiere is planned for 28 January 2021.