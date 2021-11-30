Slovak Film Week 2021 Scales Back

BRATISLAVA: The 7th Slovak Film Week started on 29 November in a reduced online format due to the current pandemic situation and the curfew which recently went into effect. The event is running on the Cinema at Home platform until 5 December 2021.

All cinemas were closed just a few days before the start of the showcase. The organisers had to move the planned programme to the online space, as was the case with the 2020 edition. During the week, 10 of the planned 20 Slovak films that premiered during 2020, will be screened on Kino Lumière's platform.

Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for critical reflections and public discussions on Slovak production. Panel discussions on documentary, feature, animated film, film science and distribution will be streamed during the showcase. The programme, which also includes an online workshop for children and a block of short animated films, is available for free.

The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.