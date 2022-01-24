PRODUCTION: Czech/Slovak Documetary Jan Mancuska: You Will Never See It All Continues Production

Jan Mancuska: You Will Never See It All by Štěpán Pech

BRATISLAVA: The Czech/Slovak documentary about an internationally recognised artist of Slovak origin Jan Mancuska: You Will Never See It All / Chýbanie directed by Štěpán Pech is currently in production. The film received the Eurimages grant in December 2021.

The documentary follows the life and work of the artist Ján Mančuška, who died in 2011 aged 39, after he made a significant mark in the context of global contemporary art. Mančuška’s story exposes many angles, which show aspects of his life ranging from artistic brilliance to the philosophical dimension of his work, as well as human warmth, humour and nobility. The experimental nature of the film originates from the inspiration by the vast creative world of its protagonist.

"At the moment we are still filming, Paris and Vienna are sheduled next. The film was already shot in Prague at the Archa Theater and in Czech Television studios. In August 2021, we filmed in Berlin at the Meyer Riegger Gallery, most recently at the Andrew Kreps Gallery in New York with several respected collectors and art historians. So far, the last filming took place in Prague at the Academy of Fine Arts, in the Display Gallery, and in Slovakia in Ivanka pri Dunaji with Jan's father,“ producer Anna Rumanová from filmsomnia told FNE.

The production is estimated to end in the spring of 2022.

The film is produced by Czech Mannschaft in coproduction with Slovakia's filmsomnia. The estimated budget of 115,000 EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Prague Film Fund and Eurimages. The producers are waiting for the decision of the RTVS, that has shown interest in coproduction.

The estimated release is planned for 2023.

Production information:

Producers:

Mannschaft (Czech Republic)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

filmsomnia (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Štěpán Pech

Story, Screenplay: Štěpán Pech

DOP: Šimon Dvořáček

Editor: Jan Daňhel

Music: Jonatán Pastirčák

Sound: Michal Hováth