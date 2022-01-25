Visegrad Film Forum Returns After Two Years Break

BRATISLAVA: This year's on-site edition of the Visegrad Film Forum will take place at the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava and in the Lumière Cinema in Bratislava from 15 to 19 March 2022. The event will host renowned filmmakers Jim Stark and Eddy Joseph.

The Visegrad Film Forum (VFF), an international educational and networking event, brings together film students and professionals, and offers an audiovisual programme of lectures and screenings accompanied by debates with renowned filmmakers.

A presentation of student projects from partner film schools is a part of the programme. In addition to the co-organiser, the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, the V4 partner schools will include the Film Academy of Miroslav Ondříček in Písek (FAMO), the Eszterházy Károly University in Eger, and the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School at the University of Silesia in Katowice. Four more partner schools will soon be announced by the organisers.

The Visegrad Film Forum is organised by Boiler o.z. and co-organised by the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. It is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Visegrad Fund.

The Visegrad Film Forum will be held in parallel with the IFF FEBIOFEST Bratislava, which will take place from 16 to 22 March 2022.