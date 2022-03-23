FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2022 Announces Winners

How to Disappear directed by Total Refusal (Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner and Michael Stumpf)

BRATISLAVA: The Austrian short film How to Disappear directed by Total Refusal (Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner and Michael Stumpf) was awarded Best Film in the In the Heart of Europe Competition section of the 29th edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava . The festival took place from 16 to 22 March 2022.

The jury of the Short Film Competition consisted of Adriana Belešová from the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, Karel Spěšný from the Pragueshorts Film Festival and Daniel Vadocký from Negativ Film Productions.

The main prize includes a financial subsidy of 3,000 EUR.

The festival took place in physical format, but the Industry Programme – Works in Progress, a presentation of new Slovak film projects, remained hybrid (in cinemas and also live-streamed for representatives of world festivals and sales agents).

Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Competition Award:

How to Disappear (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal (Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)

Special Mention:

Red Shoes / Rudé boty (Czech Republic)

Directed by Anna Podskalská