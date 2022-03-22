PRODUCTION: György Kristóf in Postproduction with Dystopian Dance Thriller

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director György Kristóf is currently in postproduction with his sophomore feature Bunker (working title). The film will use dance as cinematic language and it is a coproduction between Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The film tells the story of a group of people living in an underground prison. One night, the prisoners take a chance to escape into the unknown. Using the power of a mystical creature, one of the prisoners becomes the leader of the group, but he develops a taste for power, which turns him into a despot.

„This dystopian sci-fi reflects our trauma caused by the political changes that took place after the fall of communism in 1989 in the countries of Eastern Europe and, unfortunately, it continues to this day“, said director György Kristóf. Bunker will not be narrated by classical cinematic language, but will use exclusively the language of dance, which was created in collaboration with the internationally renowned Slovak choreographer working in Belgium, Anton Lachky.

The main female character is played by the Romanian actor and dancer Judith State, who is known for her work on Cristi Puiu’s Sieranevada (2016) and also plays the main role in the upcoming Cristian Mungiu film RMN, produced by Mobra Films. Behind the camera is the Hungarian cinematographer Gergely Pálos, mostly known for his work on Roy Andersson's A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014) and About Endlessness (2019).

Bunker is produced by Kristóf's Dynamo Productions and coproduced by Hungarian KMH Film and Czech Paprika Studios. The estimated budget of 1.5 m is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and KULT MINOR. The producers are currently in negotiations for support from France and cooperation with Radio and Television of Slovakia and Arte TV.

The film was shot during 18 days in a cave next to Budapest from October until November 2021. The completion of the film is expected in a few weeks. Filmtopia will be the Slovak distributor.

György Kristóf's debut feature Out was the first and so far the only Slovak film selected for the Cannes Official Selection Competition, where it screened in the Un Certain Regard section in 2017. Out was produced by Slovakia‘s sentimentalfilm in coproduction with Mirage Film Studio, endorfilm, KMH Film, Punkchart Films, RTVS, Film Angels Studio and FAMU.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dynamo Productions (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

KMH Film (Hungary)

Paprika Studios (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: György Kristóf

Story by: György Kristóf

Scriptwriters: György Kristóf, Eszter Horváth, Ieva Norvele, Michaela Sabo

Choreography: Anton Lachky

DOP: Gergely Pálos

Cast/Dancers: Linus Jansner, Judith State, Katalin Bitó, Samuel Caleb, Bea Egyed, Zoltán Feicht, Anna Jacsó, Till Jenewein, Patrik Kelemen, Andrea Ladányi, Tristan Sagon, Anna Szilvási, Paulína Šmatláková, Evgenia Turushkina