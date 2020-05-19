PRODUCTION: Slovenian Comedy Grandpa Goes South Postpones Shooting

LJUBLJANA: The shooting of Vinci Vogue Anžlovar's melodramatic black comedy Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug, produced by A Atalanta, has been postponed until July 2020. However, the film team remains optimistic that if there is no further delay due to the COVID-19 crisis, the film will be completed in the autumn of 2021.

Anžlovar wrote, directed and produced one of the most popular comedies of the Slovenian independent production Grandma Goes South (1991, Vogue & Kline Production), however Grandpa Goes South, starring two well-known and awarded Slovenian actors Vlado Novak and Boris Cavazza, is not considered as a sequel.

"The shooting, set in Slovenia and North Macedonia, will begin eight weeks after all the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted," producer Branislav Srdić told FNE. "Currently the start of the shooting has been postponed from 15 June to 15 July, but it could be postponed again."

During the COVID-19 restrictions the team worked remotely, talking via Zoom and scouting for locations using Google Earth.

"On 11 May the first live meeting was scheduled outside our office, in our yard under a cherry tree. Only the closest members of the team are meeting and creating a strategy for the second half of the battle with COVID-19," Srdić explained with a good deal of optimism.

The film is produced by Branisla Srdić through Slovenian A Atalanta in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Sektor film (North Macedonia). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Center and the North Macedonia Film Agency.

"The budget is estimated at 1.15 m EUR," Srdić told FNE, adding that they are also in co-financing talks with possible Czech production partners.

In the meantime A Atalanta completed two short films: Aron Horvath's Bits / Delčki and Katarina Rešek's Sisters / Sestre, and began developing a children’s film, Block 5.

"We were lucky that all the materials were shot before the COVID-19 outbreak, while the postproduction took place remotely," says Srdić. They also started to apply to various film festivals, hoping for a good reception while aware that many of them will be postponed until next year.

Production Information:

Producer:

A Atalanta (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Sektor film (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Screenwriter: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Vlado Novak, Boris Cavazza, Zala Djurić