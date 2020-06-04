PRODUCTION: Dutch/Italian/Slovenian Pink Moon in Preproduction

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia’s Tramal Films is coproducing Floor van der Meulen's feature Pink Moon with Dutch company Kepler film and Italy’s Nefertiti Film. The film, which received a Eurimages grant, is in preproduction. The previously planned shooting was postponed due to COVID-19 and is now scheduled for the autumn of 2020.

When 29 years old Iris unexpectedly hears from her father Jan that he has had enough of his life, she is forced to face the absurdity of the situation. As his unsettling deadline approaches, Iris decides to ignore the oiled action plan of her family. She kidnaps Jan to the snow-covered mountains of Slovenia, where she wants to find a way to deal with her father’s last wish.

The project received Eurimages support in the amount of 250,000 EUR and is also supported by the Slovenian Film Centre in the amount of 52,000 EUR. Studio Viba Film is providing additional technical support.

"The budget is estimated at 2 m EUR," coproducer Miha Černec told FNE. "While the whole plan was postponed due to COVID-19, we are now also preparing a new promotion and distribution plan for domestic and worldwide release."

The shooting, which was previously scheduled for April 2020, is now planed for the period of October – December 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kepler Films (Netherland)

Coproducers:

Nefertiti Film (Italy)

Tramal Films (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Floor van der Meulen

Screenwriter: Bastiaan Kröger