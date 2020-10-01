FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2020: Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2

LJUBLJANA: Boris Bezić's youth comedy Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 / Košarkar naj bo 2 will be screened in the competition of the 23nd Festival of Slovenian Film in Ljubljana (6-11 October 2020). The film is a sequel to the hit Let Him Be a Basketball Player, based on a popular book under the same title by Primož Suhadolčan, which was the top domestic title in 2017 with around 78,000 admissions.

The film features the further humorous adventures of Ranta, a boy so tall he could be tying ties for giraffes. Everything seems to be going well for him, until his easy, early summer weeks are shaken up by unanticipated schoolwork, troubles on the romantic front, and problems in basketball. Ranta needs to figure some things out by himself and do some growing up.

"The main challenge in making the film was how to capture the magical youthful energy that comes with the ups and downs of growing up. We wanted the audience of all ages to come out of the cinema with a smile on their faces and a warm feeling in their hearts, richer with a new experience," says the director Boris Bezić.

The cast remains the same as in the first part, meaning Klemen Kostrevc plays the main role, joining Matija Brodnik and Gaja Filač with other well known Slovenian actors Marko Miladinović, Lado Bizovičar, Gojmir Lešnjak, Matjaž Javšnik and Mojca Funkel.

The film was produced by Frenk Celarc through Gustav Film in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, MB Grip, Studio Ritem, Unicasting, PECL and Art Rebel 9, with the support of the Slovenian Film Centre in the amount of 89,818 EUR. The total budget is 845,846 EUR. "Gustav Film contributed 148,838 EUR, RTV Slovenija 370,000 EUR, MB Grip 112,300 EUR, Studio Ritem 53,450 EUR, Unicasting 37,000 EUR, Pecl 22,454 EUR and Art Rebel 9 11,990 EUR," producer Frenk Celarc told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana (OŠ Vide Pregarc, OŠ Zadobrova, OŠ Polje, Zajčja dobrava), Celje, Šenčur and Arboretum Volčji potok from August to September 2018 with additional days in June 2019.

The film was released in domestic cinemas in September 2019 through Kolosej Kinematografi with around 80,000 admissions, and is still screening.

Production Information:

Producer:

Gustav Film (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

MB Grip (Slovenia)

Studio Ritem (Slovenia)

Unicasting (Slovenia)

PECL (Slovenia) no website

Art Rebel 9 (Slovenia) no website

Credits:

Director: Boris Bezić

Screenwriter: Primož Suhodolčan

DoP: Miloš Srdić, Dušan Joksimović

Editor: Jan Lovše

Production Designer: Janez Prohinar

Costume Designer: Tina Bonča

Sound Designer: Borut Berden

Composer: Nino De Gleria

Cast: Klemen Kostrevc, David Matija Brodnik, Gaja Filač, Marko Miladinović, Lado Bizovičar, Gojmir Lešnjak Gojc, Domen Novak, Matjaž Javšnik, Ana Marija Mitić, Mojca Funkl