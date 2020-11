WARSAW: Nine leading European and international film organisations have issued a statement in support of the Slovenian film community over the government’s blockage of funding.

Since May 2020, the Slovenian Government led by Prime Minister Janez Janša has been blocking the majority of financial state budget transfers intended for the Slovenian Film Centre.

The hold up in funding has resulted in a shutdown of most productions in 2020, and left filmmakers without payment for work completed since November 2019. The statement calls on the Slovenia government to resolve the situation.

