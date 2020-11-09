FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2020: Five Films Compete for Main Award Online

Altogether 22 films will be screened in the sections Perspectives, Avantpremieres, Kings & Queens, Panorama, Extravaganza and Kinobalon through a VOD platform, accessible on the festival website www.liffe.si. The other previously announced 15 short films will be presented in the festival’s traditional short film competition. The festival announced that the Federico Fellini retrospective has been cancelled, and the Dragon audience award will not be given this year.
Feature Film Competition:
The Assistant / The Assistant / Asistentka (USA)
Directed by Kitty Green
Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions (Greece)
Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)
Supported by Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), MEDIA – Creative Europe
Gargarine / Gargarin / Gargarin (France)
Directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
Exile / Exil / Izgnanstvo (Kosovo, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
My Morning Laughter / Moj jutranji smeh / Moj jutranji smeh (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
Produced by Altertise (Serbia)
Coproduced by Cinnerent (Serbia)
Supported Film Center Serbia