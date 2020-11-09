FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2020: Five Films Compete for Main Award Online

LJUBLJANA: Only five films will compete for the main prize of the 31st Ljubljana IFF, which will be held online from 11 to 24 November 2020. Among them are Christos Nikou's Apples, which won the Vesna award for best minority coproduction at the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film, and Marko Đorđević's My Morning Laughter, the winner of the the Auteur Film Festival 2019.

Altogether 22 films will be screened in the sections Perspectives, Avantpremieres, Kings & Queens, Panorama, Extravaganza and Kinobalon through a VOD platform, accessible on the festival website www.liffe.si. The other previously announced 15 short films will be presented in the festival’s traditional short film competition. The festival announced that the Federico Fellini retrospective has been cancelled, and the Dragon audience award will not be given this year.

Feature Film Competition:

The Assistant / The Assistant / Asistentka (USA)

Directed by Kitty Green

Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions (Greece)

Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Supported by Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), MEDIA – Creative Europe

Gargarine / Gargarin / Gargarin (France)

Directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

Exile / Exil / Izgnanstvo (Kosovo, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

My Morning Laughter / Moj jutranji smeh / Moj jutranji smeh (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Altertise (Serbia)

Coproduced by Cinnerent (Serbia)

Supported Film Center Serbia