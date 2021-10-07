FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Sparks In Time – Worldwide Computer Adventure

PORTOROŽ: Jurij Gruden's Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adventure / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož (12 - 17 October 2021). This long documentary is based on the book The Cold War for Information Technology: The Inside Story by Janez Škrubej.

The story follows the vertiginous rise and fall of the Slovene informational technology giant, which found itself behind the scenes of s political intrigue and secret service battle at the pinnacle of the Cold War.

“The 1980s were a period when the old had not yet withered away, while the new had not yet formed. At this time, one of the most successful economic endeavours took place. The enthusiasm behind the contemporaneous post-hippy gigs inspired me in the creation of this incredible story”, said director Jurij Gruden.

The film was produced by Ida Weiss through Senca Studio in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and AVI film. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, and Studio Viba Film provided additional technical support. “The budget is 180,000 EUR”, producer Ida Weiss told FNE.

"The shooting was completed in 2019 as planned, but the final delivery was delayed due to the global lockdown. Difficulties were also caused by the need to clear the rights to archive footages," Weiss also said.

The domestic release is planned for February 2022 by Senca Studio.

Production Information:

Producer:

Senca Studio (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

AVI film (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jurij Gruden

Screenwriters: Jurij Gruden, Miloš Kalusek

DoP: Radovan Čok

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Sound designer: Julij Zornik