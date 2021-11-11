FESTIVALS: Darko Sinko's Inventory Competes at Ljubljana IFF 2021

The drama has elements of thriller and comedy. Boris is an ordinary man. One evening someone shoots at him through a window. While Boris has no enemies or conflict with anyone, it seems that the shooting was a mere coincidence, so the police quickly suspend the investigation. But Boris cannot accept this ending and starts to investigate on his own.

"This is a story of a man who sees the illusion of the world he has lived in shatter. The irony and scale of this collapse bring to mind the present moment and its blurring of lines between what is real and what is fake, its growing distrust and the rapid erosion of what used to be self-evident", says director Darko Sinko.

Radoš Bolčina, Mirel Knez, Dejan Spasić play the main roles.

Inventory was produced by Vlado Bulajić and Lija Pogačnik through December, in coproduction with RTV Slovenija. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre with 220,000 EUR, Creative Europe MEDIA with 30,000 EUR and RE-ACT with 8,000 EUR, while Studio Viba Film provided additional technical support in the amount of 148,000 EUR. "RTV Slovenija contributed 274,000 EUR and the total budget was 680,000 EUR," producer Vlado Bulajić told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana and its surroundings from May until June 2019.

The film had its world premiere at the San Sebastian IFF and is scheduled for domestic release in February 2022 by Fivia.

Darko Sinko graduated in communication from the Faculty of Social Sciences and in film direction from the AGRFT. As a student he shot videos for various Slovenian theatres and after his graduation he has mostly been making documentaries. Recently he has focused on live-action films and screenwriting, and he has also produced several documentaries.

Production Information:

Producer:

December (Slovenia)

Vlado Bulajić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Darko Sinko

Screenwriter: Darko Sinko

DoP: Marko Brdar

Editor: Matic Drakulić

Production designer: Adriana Furlan

Costume designer: Katja Hrobat

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Composer: Matija Krečič