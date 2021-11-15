FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2021: Murina

LJUBLJANA: Murina, the Camera d’Or winning debut feature by Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, screens in the main competition of the Ljubljana IFF ( LIFFe ), which runs 10 – 21 November 2021.

“Murina focuses on a Croatian family whose members travel to the island where they have to face the hidden violence that exists between them,” the director said.

Murina was granted 16,215 EUR by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre for project development in 2017 and 406,295 EUR for production in 2018. Murina was produced by Danijel Pek (Antitalent) and Rodrigo Teixeira (RT Features), and coproduced by Zdenka Gold (Spiritus Movens), Jožko Rutar (SPOK Films) and Miha Černec (Staragara). The film was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia.

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović gained international attention with her short fiction film Into the Blue, which premiered at the 2017 Berlinale, where it won the Special Mention in the Generation 14plus competition. The film was later nominated for the student award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Kusijanović became the first Croatian to be accepted to the Cannes residence Cinéfondation, where she developed Murina, which had previously been developed through the First Films First programme of the Goethe Institut.

Murina won the Camera d’OR at Cannes, where it was selected for Directors’ Fortnight. The Croatian premiere was held at the Pula Film Festival, where it scooped up the audience award – the Golden Gate of Pula Award, and Danica Ćurčić received the Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress, while the director received the Breza Award for best debut. It also was selected for the Toronto IFF and was picked up by the Match Factory and sold to the UK and Ireland, distributed by Modern Films.

Production Information:

Producers:

Antitalent (Croatia)

RT Features (Brazil)

Coproducers:

Spiritus Movens (Croatia)

Sikelia Prods (USA)

SPOK Films (Slovenia)

Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia.

Credits:

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Scriptwriters: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Christina Lazaridi

DOP: Helene Louvart

Editing: Vlado Gojun

Composer: Evgueni Galperine

Sound Designer: Julij Zornik

Costumes: Amela Bakšić

Mask: Snježana Gorup

Cast: Gracija Filipović, Leon Lučev, Danica Ćurčić, Cliff Curtis