PRODUCTION: Sharon Bar-Ziv Wraps Shooting on Slovenian/Israeli/German/Serbian Wild Urge

LJUBLJANA: Israeli director Sharon Bar-Ziv has finished shooting the Slovenian/Israeli/Germany/Serbian women’s drama Wild Urge. The two-week shoot, which took place in Ljubljana and on a hill called Kurescek, ended on 14 December 2021. The script was co-written by Sharon's sister Noa Bar-Ziv, a therapist specialising in eating and trauma disorders of young women.

The story of a successful lawyer suspected of drugging a young woman, who claims he had sexually assaulted her, is based on real events.

"It is a story of a determined woman who takes the lead and is going on a life changing journey for truth and justice while she is dealing with her own trauma," says director Sharon Bar-Ziv. Bar-Ziv’s first feature film Room 514 won the Tribeca Best Director Award.

The plot takes place at an unremarkable isolated farm and under the anonymity of the urban landscape, hinting at the universality of the events taking place.

Award-winning German actor Samuel Finzi and Israeli actress Yaara Pelzig play the leading roles, joined by Serbian-French actor and César Award nominee Radivoje Bukvic, and Slovenian actresses Nina Rakovec and Mia Skrbinac.

Wild Urge is produced by Aleš Pavlin and Andrej Štritof through Perfo Production, in coproduction with private investors from Germany and Israel. "The budget is estimated at 300,000 EUR, " producer Aleš Pavlin told FNE, adding that this Slovenian/Israeli/German/Serbian drama will be released worldwide in 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Sharon Bar-Ziv

Screenwriter: Sharon Bar-Ziv, Noa Bar-Ziv

DoP: Ziv Berkovich

Music: Sarvenaz Safari

Editor: Daša Bezjak

Sound designer: Sašo Kalan

Production design: Miha Knific

Costume design: Nadja Bedjanič

Make-up design: Anita Ferčak

Cast: Samuel Finzi, Yaara Pelzig, Radivoje Bukvić, Nina Rakovec, Mia Skrbinac