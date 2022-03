LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has announced production grants of 2.830 m EUR for seven feature films, including three debut features. Additionally, 138,000 EUR has been granted to 11 projects in the development stage.

The biggest grant of 510,000 EUR went to Urša Menart’s Everything That’s Wrong With You, produced by Vertigo, while Urška Djukić’s Little Trouble Girls (SPOK), Ester Ivakič’s No Voice (Temporama) and Katarina Rešek’s Fantasy (December) received 350,000 EUR each as debut features.

