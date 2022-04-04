PRODUCTION: Janez Burger Shoots Slovenian/Croatian/Italian/Macedonian Observing

LJUBLJANA: Janez Burger is currently shooting the socially critical drama Observing / Opazovanje, inspired by real events. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Croatia, Italy and North Macedonia.

The film follows 27-year-old Lara, a paramedic intern who helps bring 30-year-old Kristijan into the hospital, after he was brutally beaten on a Facebook live stream that was seen by 20,000 people and no one called the police. Although Kristijan is in a coma, Lara starts to receive video clips from his Facebook profile, showing unidentified persons watching him get beaten. She reports this to detective Borut, who starts an investigation. All the observers who appear in the video clips will become Lara's nightmare in real life. She soon realises that she is also an accomplice in this horrible event.

The film is starring newcomer Diana Kolenc and the cast includes Nataša Keser, Vladimir Vlaškalić, Benjamin Krnetič, Blaž Setnikar, Pavle Ravnohrib, Damjana Černe, Mojca Funkl, Vito Weis, Timon Šturbej and Jure Henigman, among others. Janez Burger and Srđan Koljević penned the script.

Observing is produced by Miha Černec and Jožko Rutar through Staragara, in coproduction with Boris T. Matić through Propeler film (Croatia), Igor Prinčič through Transmedia (Italy) and Robert Jazadziski through Kaval Film (North Macedonia). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre (with 550,000 EUR), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, Studio Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europa MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission and the Italian Ministry of Culture. “The budget is estimated at 1.8 m EUR, divided among all the international partners,” producer Miha Černec told FNE.

The shooting started on 26 February 2022 in Ljubljana (Slovenia) and will finish on 14 April in Gorizia (Italy). Most scenes were filmed in the city of Ljubljana and inside the studio. “With the exception of a one-week interruption due to the sickness of one crew member, filming is going smoothly and in a great atmosphere. The team is exceptional, while everyone is doing their job as professionally as possible,” executive producer Nina Robnik told FNE. The director’s comment is short and clear: “It is great.”

The premiere is expected for late autumn 2023.

Janez Burger was born in Slovenia in 1965. He studied at the Faculty of Economics in Ljubljana and at the FAMU in Prague, where he graduated in film and TV directing in 1996. His films have won numerous awards at national and international film festivals. He is currently living in Ljubljana.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Miha Černec

Coproducers:

Propeler film (Croatia)

Transmedia (Italy)

Kaval Film (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Janez Burger

Screenwriters: Janez Burger, Srđan Koljević

DoP: Marko Brdar

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Production designers: Vasja Kokalj, Špela Jelovčan

Costume designer: Ana Savić - Gecan

Make-up artist: Ana Bulajić Črček

Cast: Diana Kolenc, Nataša Keser, Vladimir Vlaškalić, Benjamin Krnetič, Jure Henigman, Blaž Setnikar, Pavle Ravnohrib, Damjana Černe, Mojca Funkl, Lara Vouk, Robert Prebil, Sreten Mokrović, Vito Weis, Timon Šturbej, Maks Dakskobler, Gregor Zorc, Luka Cimprič, Aleš Kranjec, Barbara Medvešček