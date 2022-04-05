05-04-2022

FESTIVALS: Istanbul IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

    Flux Gourmet by Peter Strickland Flux Gourmet by Peter Strickland

    ISTANBUL: The Istanbul International Film Festival has announced the programme of its 41st edition, which will take place 8-19 April 2022.

    Ten films are competing in the International Competition and 11 in the National Competition. The festival is organising national competitions also for documentary and short films. The sidebar sections include: Out of Competition, Turkish Classics Revisited, Documentary Time, Young Masters, among others.

    International Competition:

    Mariner of the Mountains (Brazil, France, Germany)
    Directed by Karim Ainouz

    Coma (France)
    Directed by Bertrand Bonello

    The Innocents (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, UK, France, Finland)
    Directed by Eskil Vogt

    A Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)
    Directed by Dovile Sarutyte
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Together We Shall Die (Turkey, Germany)
    Directed by Hakkı Kurtuluş, Melik Saraçoğlu

    Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
    Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

    Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Oleh Sentsov
    Produced by Arthouse Traffic
    Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
    Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film InstituteEurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

    Land of Dreams (USA, Germany, Qatar)
    Directed by Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari

    Vortex (France. Belgium, Monaco)
    Directed by Gaspar Noé

    Flux Gourmet (UK, USA, Hungary)
    Directed by Peter Strickland
    Produced by Bankside Films
    Coproduced by IFC Productions, Lunapark Pictures, Metrol Technologies, Red Brest Productions, Pioneer Pictures
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    National Competition:

    Four Walls (Turkey)
    Directed by Bahman Ghobadi)

    The Last Birds of Passage (Turkey)
    Directed by İffet Eren Danışman Boz

    Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

    Yaban (Turkey, Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

    Tell Me about Your Darkness (Turkey)
    Directed by Gizem Kızıl

    A Night in Four Parts (Turkey)
    Directed by Ali Kemal Güven

    Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)
    Directed by Ziya Demirel

    The Resistance (Turkey)
    Directed by Soner Caner

    Before the Night (Turkey, Italy)
    Directed by Ali Kemal Çınar

    Kerr (Turkey)
    Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu

    Zuhal (Turkey)
    Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu

