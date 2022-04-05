FESTIVALS: Istanbul IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

ISTANBUL: The Istanbul International Film Festival has announced the programme of its 41st edition, which will take place 8-19 April 2022.

Ten films are competing in the International Competition and 11 in the National Competition. The festival is organising national competitions also for documentary and short films. The sidebar sections include: Out of Competition, Turkish Classics Revisited, Documentary Time, Young Masters, among others.

International Competition:

Mariner of the Mountains (Brazil, France, Germany)

Directed by Karim Ainouz

Coma (France)

Directed by Bertrand Bonello

The Innocents (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, UK, France, Finland)

Directed by Eskil Vogt

A Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovile Sarutyte

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Together We Shall Die (Turkey, Germany)

Directed by Hakkı Kurtuluş, Melik Saraçoğlu

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleh Sentsov

Produced by Arthouse Traffic

Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De

Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

Land of Dreams (USA, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari

Vortex (France. Belgium, Monaco)

Directed by Gaspar Noé

Flux Gourmet (UK, USA, Hungary)

Directed by Peter Strickland

Produced by Bankside Films

Coproduced by IFC Productions, Lunapark Pictures, Metrol Technologies, Red Brest Productions, Pioneer Pictures

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

National Competition:

Four Walls (Turkey)

Directed by Bahman Ghobadi)

The Last Birds of Passage (Turkey)

Directed by İffet Eren Danışman Boz

Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Yaban (Turkey, Switzerland, France)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Tell Me about Your Darkness (Turkey)

Directed by Gizem Kızıl

A Night in Four Parts (Turkey)

Directed by Ali Kemal Güven

Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)

Directed by Ziya Demirel

The Resistance (Turkey)

Directed by Soner Caner

Before the Night (Turkey, Italy)

Directed by Ali Kemal Çınar

Kerr (Turkey)

Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu

Zuhal (Turkey)

Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu