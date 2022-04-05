FESTIVALS: Istanbul IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

Ten films are competing in the International Competition and 11 in the National Competition. The festival is organising national competitions also for documentary and short films. The sidebar sections include: Out of Competition, Turkish Classics Revisited, Documentary Time, Young Masters, among others.
International Competition:
Mariner of the Mountains (Brazil, France, Germany)
Directed by Karim Ainouz
Coma (France)
Directed by Bertrand Bonello
The Innocents (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, UK, France, Finland)
Directed by Eskil Vogt
A Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)
Directed by Dovile Sarutyte
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Together We Shall Die (Turkey, Germany)
Directed by Hakkı Kurtuluş, Melik Saraçoğlu
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar
Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleh Sentsov
Produced by Arthouse Traffic
Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund
Land of Dreams (USA, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari
Vortex (France. Belgium, Monaco)
Directed by Gaspar Noé
Flux Gourmet (UK, USA, Hungary)
Directed by Peter Strickland
Produced by Bankside Films
Coproduced by IFC Productions, Lunapark Pictures, Metrol Technologies, Red Brest Productions, Pioneer Pictures
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
National Competition:
Four Walls (Turkey)
Directed by Bahman Ghobadi)
The Last Birds of Passage (Turkey)
Directed by İffet Eren Danışman Boz
Klondike (Turkey, Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Yaban (Turkey, Switzerland, France)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Tell Me about Your Darkness (Turkey)
Directed by Gizem Kızıl
A Night in Four Parts (Turkey)
Directed by Ali Kemal Güven
Ela and Hilmi with Ali (Turkey)
Directed by Ziya Demirel
The Resistance (Turkey)
Directed by Soner Caner
Before the Night (Turkey, Italy)
Directed by Ali Kemal Çınar
Kerr (Turkey)
Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu
Zuhal (Turkey)
Directed by Elif Nazlı Durlu