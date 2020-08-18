FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Capturing Sami

SARAJEVO: Adi Voicu, whose short film The Last Trip To The Seaside (Axel Film, 2019) premiered in Cannes Film Festival’s Semaine de la Critique in 2019 and won Special Mention at the Sarajevo Film Festival, returns to the Festival and the CineLink Co-production Market , held online from 15 till 20 August 2020, with his debut feature Capturing Sami.

Based on the director’s experience during the protests in Romania, Capturing Sami tells a story of 30-year-old Sami, who lives a comfortable life hiding behind his camera, until one day he joins the demonstrations in Bucharest. What starts as his fascination with the pictures he is capturing, quickly spirals into one of the scariest experiences of his life when he gets arrested.

The project is produced by Marcian Lazar of Axel Film in coproduction with Lissandra Haulica of Irreverence Films (France).

The budget is 850,000 EUR, of which 500,000 EUR is already in place. So far, the project has been supported by the Romanian Film Centre.

Principal photography is planned for the beginning of 2021 and the shooting should take place in the centre of Bucharest, at Piata Universitatii.

At CineLink, the producers are looking for a third coproduction partner who will help them close the financial plan, as well as sales agents and distributors.

Production information:

Producer:

Axel Film (Romania)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Credits:

Writer and Director: Adi Voicu

Producer: Marcian Lazar

Coproducer: Lissandra Haulica