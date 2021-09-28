FNE Podcast: Jovan Marjanović, Head of Industry Sarajevo Film Festival

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.
FNE Podcast: Jovan Marjanović, Head of Industry Sarajevo Film FestivalBy Tina Kalinić
SARAJEVO: FNE spoke to Jovan Marjanović, Head of Industry at Sarajevo Film Festival, about the festival’s return to its on site operations after being forced to cancel the 2020 on site edition in the last minute. He tells us about the importance of a physical event for audience and the lessons learned during the pandemic that are taking the festival forward.
