PRODUCTION: Bosnian Director Pjer Žalica Begins Shooting May Labour Day

SARAJEVO: The acclaimed Bosnian director Pjer Žalica has started shooting his fourth feature film May Labour Day, a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.

The film tells the story of Armin, who returns from Germany for the Labour Day holidays, only to find out that his father Fudo has been arrested. Now, Armin has to forget about celebrating the good news (he just got married) and deal with the newly arisen problems.

This black comedy is produced by Pjer Žalica, Aida Huseinović and Rusmir Efendić of Forum Association from Bosnia and Herzegovina in coproduction with Propeler Film (Croatia), Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia), Backroom Production and Baš Čelik (Serbia), as well as Aba Film and Artikulacija (Montenegro).

Some of the stars of Bosnian and regional cinematography, including Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Boris Isaković, Labina Mitevska and Branka Katić, are part of the cast, while the music is composed by the famous Croatian singer and songwriter Gibonni and Sarajevo-based Dino Šukalo.

May Labour Day is supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television.

The shooting is taking place in Sarajevo exclusively from 24 August to 20 September 2021.

Pjer Žalica is best known for his first film Fuse (Refresh, 2003), which won the European Discovery Special Mention at the European Film Awards. His latest film, Focus, Grandma (Obala Art Center, 2020), premiered at the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Forum Association (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia)

Backroom Production (Serbia)

Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Aba Film (Montenegro)

Artikulacija (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Pjer Žalica

Scriptwriter: Pjer Žalica

DoP: Almir Đikoli

Composers: Zlatan Stipišić Gibonni, Dino Šukalo

Production designer: Nedjeljko Mikac

Costume: Andrea Samardžić, Lejla Graho

Make up: Simona Ristevska

Cast: Muhamed Hadžović, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Admir Glamočak, Boris Isaković, Aleksandar Seksan, Tatjana Šojić, Jasna Žalica, Dženita Imamović Omerović, Labina Mitevska, Mirvad Kurić, Ermin Bravo, Vedran Đekić, Branka Katić, Branimir Popović