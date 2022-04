SARAJEVO: The call is open for the 16th edition of Talents Sarajevo, founded in collaboration with Berlin International Film Festival and Berlinale Talents. Talents Sarajevo will be held under the title Dis/Content from 13 to 18 August 2022, within the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (12-19 August 2022).

Talents Sarajevo welcomes up-and-coming directors, producers, actors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, editors and film critics from several countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia, Hungary, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and, for the first time this year, Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 31 May 2022.

Click HERE for the press release.

FNE Sponsored Statement: Sponsored by the Sarajevo Film Festival