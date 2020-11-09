FNE Oscar Watch 2021: The Father Chosen As Bulgaria’s Oscar Bid

SOFIA: Petar Valchanov’s and Kristina Grozeva’s Bulgarian/Greek coproduction The Father has been selected as Bulgaria’s candidate for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category.

The third feature co-directed by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva follows a man whose wife has just died. The day after her funeral he and his son learn that his wife has supposedly been calling a neighbour’s home. The husband tries to contact his dead wife through a famous medium, while his son tries to bring him back to reality.

The film was produced by Abraxas Film and coproduced by the Greek postproduction house Graal Films. It was supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Center, Biennale College Cinema, Eurimages and Creative Europe – MEDIA. World sales are handled by France’s WIDE.



The Father won the Grand Prix at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2020 and the Trieste Prize for Best Feature Film at the Trieste Film Festival 2020. It also received the Golden Rose award of the 37th Golden Rose National Film Festival.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on 15 March 2021 and the ceremony is scheduled for 25 April 2021.