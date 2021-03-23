Sofia Meetings 2021 Opens to TV Series Projects

SOFIA: The 18th edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market, taking place online till 24 March 2021, included TV series projects for the first time. Eight projects were presented, three from Bulgaria, two from the Czech Republic, two from Cyprus and one from Serbia. Four of the projects were selected in partnership with Midpoint TV Launch , two with the French TV industry event Series Series, and two projects applied directly.

The following projects were presented:

8 Days, written by Bulgaria’s Nadya Teodosieva, produced by Influx Media Group, is based on the true story of a brutal crime committed twenty years ago, but still unpunished.

Babyland by Martichka Bozhilova from Bulgaria’s Agitprop focuses on surrogacy and is co-written with Simona Nobile and Dianne Jones.

Life Unexpected, written by Stelana Kliris and produced by Cyprus based Meraki Films, deals with fertility issues.

The Midnight Shift, also from Cyprus, is a supernatural thriller, written by Frixos Masouras and produced by Splash Screen Entertainment.

Different, written by Petr Koubek and produced by Prague based Bionaut, is composed of ten episodes of a horror based on Slavic myths.

Kaskadéři S.R.O., a Czech project written by Tomáš Chvála and produced by Lonely Production, aims to build a tense story about stuntmen in film.

Turbo, from Serbia, written by Milica Zivanovic and produced by Sense Production, explores the criminal underground of Belgrade during the 90’s.

Ferdinand, His Royal Majesty, a Bulgarian project written by Stefan Bakurdziev and produced by Concept Studio, recalls episodes from the reign of Tsar Ferdinand in Bulgaria at the beginning of the last century.